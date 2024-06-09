|
09.06.2024 14:00:00
Better AI Tech Stock: C3.ai vs. Super Micro Computer
C3.ai (NYSE: AI) and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) both seem poised to profit from the expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI) market. C3.ai develops AI algorithms that can be plugged into an organization's existing software infrastructure to accelerate and automate specific tasks. Super Micro Computer, more commonly known as Supermicro, is a leading producer of dedicated AI servers and server architecture.However, investors have been much more bullish on Supermicro, which rallied more than 2,000% over the past three years. C3.ai's stock declined more than 50% during the same period, and it's still trading nearly 30% below its IPO price. Let's see if Supermicro will remain the better AI tech play than C3.ai for the foreseeable future.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
