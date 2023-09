Better AI Value Stock: Micron vs. Intel

The artificial-intelligence boom has had a profound impact on all stocks, especially technology stocks, and, even more specifically, semiconductor stocks. This is especially true of names like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which is obviously going to be a big beneficiary of near-term AI spending.But after their huge runs this year, many AI names trade at high valuations -- though not all. And if Bill Gates is right that AI is one of two technologies he's seen in his life that is truly, "revolutionary" -- the other being the graphical user interface back in 1980 -- then we are still in the very early innings of AI . That leaves time for other tech stocks to benefit. And both memory giant Micron (NASDAQ: MU) and processor giant chipmaker Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), while having lots of AI potential, still trade 28% and 50% below their all-time highs, respectively.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel