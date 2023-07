Better Alzheimer's Drug Stock: Eli Lilly vs. Biogen

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) will soon likely be going head to head in the market for therapies that treat Alzheimer's disease. Both drug developers see the market for such medicines as being a major one in the coming years, and their candidates are set up to duel for the first leg of growth. But which company is more likely to win in this market's opening phase? Let's dive in and evaluate the case for each on the basis of how their medicines seem to perform so far. Given that Biogen is the business that has Alzheimer's disease therapies on the market today, it's hard to argue that Eli Lilly is even a competitor just yet. Biogen 's medicine, Leqembi, just scored a full approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), whereas Eli Lilly's candidate -- donanemab -- might only get approval toward the end of the year, assuming it does at all.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel