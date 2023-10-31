|
31.10.2023 10:30:00
Better Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock: Palantir vs. C3.ai
Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) have seen explosive stock performance this year thanks to emerging opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI). Palantir stock is up 134% across 2023's trading, while C3.ai stock has climbed 121% across the stretch. On the other hand, both companies still trade at steep discounts compared to valuation highs reached in the last few years. Even after rallies this year, Palantir is down roughly 61% from its high, while C3.ai stock is down 86% from its peak.Which of these potentially explosive AI stocks stands out as the better buy right now? Read on for a look at each company's strengths and weaknesses and a conclusion on which AI player presents the better investment opportunity. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
