Western Digital Aktie
WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055
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29.07.2026 16:15:00
Better Artificial Intelligence (AI) Memory Buy: Micron Technology vs. Sandisk After the July 2026 Sell-off
The month of July hasn't been kind to some of 2026's biggest winners. It seems there was a widespread notion that investors should take some gains off the table after an incredible first half of the year.Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) were two of the best-performing S&P 500 stocks to start the year. Through June 30, Micron's stock rose 304%, while Sandisk's increased a jaw-dropping 858%. That's a lot of money made in a very short amount of time, so taking profits is likely a logical choice.However, the sell-off has been incredibly harsh to these two. Since the calendar flipped to July, Micron has fallen 20%, and Sandisk is down over 35%. That's a significant sell-off, but the question is: Is this the start of an even bigger sell-off, or are these two smart stocks to buy on the dip?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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