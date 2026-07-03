Micron Technology Aktie

Micron Technology für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038

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03.07.2026 20:31:00

Better Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock: Alphabet vs. Micron Technology (the Winner May Surprise You)

In the artificial intelligence (AI) investing sector, there are several ways to play the trend. You can invest in legacy tech companies like Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) that are integrating AI throughout their products, training their own AI models, and building a cloud computing network to run internal and external AI workloads. Another popular way is to pick an infrastructure play like Micron (NASDAQ: MU), which provides memory chips used in data center applications.These two have been profitable investments over the past year, but which looks like the better stock pick now?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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