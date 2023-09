Better Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock: Amazon vs. Nvidia

Interest in artificial intelligence (AI) has soared since the debut of OpenAI's ChatGPT last November. The platform forced the public to rethink what is currently possible with AI and has attracted countless companies to the market. As a result, AI stocks have been on the rise this year, boosting the market into recovery mode after last year's sell-off.Despite the rally, it's not too late to invest in the high-growth sector and profit from the long-term development of AI. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are two attractive options. One has the advantage of being the world's biggest cloud company, while the other holds a majority market share in AI chips.So, let's examine whether Amazon or Nvidia is the better stock to back the $137 billion AI market.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel