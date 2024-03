Better Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock: AMD or Microsoft?

A boom in artificial intelligence (AI) kicked off last year and has shown no signs of slowing. The launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT near the end of 2022 reignited interest in the technology and forced many to rethink what was currently possible with AI.As a result, demand for AI services has skyrocketed across multiple industries alongside soaring stock prices for those pivoting their businesses toward the technology. However, the industry appears to be nowhere near hitting its ceiling, with the AI market projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 37% through 2030. So it's not too late to see big gains from AI over the long term. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) are attractive ways to invest in the industry, with both investing heavily in AI.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel