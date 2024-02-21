|
Better Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock: AMD vs. Intel
The artificial intelligence (AI) market exploded last year, with excitement over the industry being a leading contributor to the Nasdaq Composite's 33% rise since last February. Dozens of tech companies enjoyed soaring stock prices. Chipmaker Nvidia arguably benefited most from increased interest in AI as its stock has risen 230% over the last year. The company has rallied investors by snapping up an estimated 80% to 95% market share in graphics processing units (GPUs), the chips necessary for training AI models. Nvidia has experienced skyrocketing earnings thanks to a spike in AI GPU sales.Nvidia is an attractive way to invest in AI. However, it's worth considering investing in its rivals, such as Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC). These companies are at earlier stages in their AI journeys and could have more room to run over the long term. Meanwhile, both chipmakers have unveiled competing AI GPUs that could challenge Nvidia's hardware.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
