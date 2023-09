Better Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock: AMD vs. Nvidia

2023 owes a lot to artificial intelligence (AI). A stock market sell-off last year dragged the Nasdaq Composite down 33%. However, excitement over AI has prompted a solid recovery, with the same index up 34% since Jan. 1. Countless companies have benefited from AI growth, making now an excellent time to invest in the booming market before it's too late. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia 's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stocks have soared 69% and 232% year to date, respectively, almost entirely thanks to their expansions in AI. These chipmakers will likely play crucial roles in the industry's future, developing the hardware that makes AI possible. So, is AMD or Nvidia the better AI stock? Let's take a closer look.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel