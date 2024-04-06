|
06.04.2024 22:25:00
Better Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock: Dell vs. Super Micro Computer
The market for artificial intelligence (AI) servers has taken off in the past year as cloud companies and data center providers pour money into building their AI infrastructure and developing generative AI applications. This explains why server manufacturers such as Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) have seen their share prices explode.While Dell's stock price has nearly tripled in the past year, Supermicro, as it is also known, has shot up a whopping 873%. But what's surprising is that both companies continue to trade at attractive valuations despite their stunning stock price surges in the past year.So if you had to buy one of these two AI server plays right now, which one would be a better bet? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Super Micro Computer Incmehr Nachrichten
|
05.04.24
|S&P 500-Titel Super Micro Computer-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Super Micro Computer von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
01.04.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 beginnt Sitzung weit in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
29.03.24
|S&P 500-Wert Super Micro Computer-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Super Micro Computer-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
27.03.24
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 beginnt Mittwochssitzung in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
25.03.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: S&P 500 schließt im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
25.03.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: S&P 500 nachmittags in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
25.03.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich am Montagmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
25.03.24
|Verluste in New York: S&P 500 verliert zum Start des Montagshandels (finanzen.at)