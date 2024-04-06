06.04.2024 22:25:00

Better Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock: Dell vs. Super Micro Computer

The market for artificial intelligence (AI) servers has taken off in the past year as cloud companies and data center providers pour money into building their AI infrastructure and developing generative AI applications. This explains why server manufacturers such as Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) have seen their share prices explode.While Dell's stock price has nearly tripled in the past year, Supermicro, as it is also known, has shot up a whopping 873%. But what's surprising is that both companies continue to trade at attractive valuations despite their stunning stock price surges in the past year.So if you had to buy one of these two AI server plays right now, which one would be a better bet? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Super Micro Computer Incmehr Nachrichten