|
27.09.2023
Better Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock: Microsoft vs. Alphabet
Data from Grand View Research shows the artificial intelligence (AI) market is worth $137 billion, and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 37% through 2030. The technology has massive potential in numerous industries, from manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, education, and more. As a result, tech companies are rushing to claim their spots in the sector, and developing products to meet the rising demand for AI services.While chipmaker Nvidia has been at the forefront of AI excitement this year, investing in the software companies creating these products could be the best way to profit from the booming industry over the long term. Companies like Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) are gradually adding AI upgrades across their software lineup. With brands like Google, Android, Windows, and Office between the two companies, these tech giants will likely play a crucial role in getting AI into the hands of millions of consumers.So let's assess whether Microsoft or Alphabet is the better AI stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
|22.09.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.09.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.09.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.08.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.07.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|123,12
|0,60%
|Microsoft Corp.
|296,00
|0,78%
