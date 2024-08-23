|
23.08.2024 10:06:00
Better Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock: Microsoft vs. Apple
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) have been tech archrivals for roughly 40 years, since the dawn of the personal computer.The two companies have different routes to dominance of the tech industry. Microsoft has largely climbed the ladder through its ubiquitous Windows operating system, dominance of enterprise software, and, more recently, its strength in cloud infrastructure. Apple, meanwhile, has reached a market cap of $3 trillion, largely through the popularity of its consumer electronics devices such as the iPhone, Mac, iPad, and others.In 2024, the two tech titans are set to butt heads again. Let's take a look at how each company is positioning itself as the next transformative technology, generative AI, takes hold.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
22.08.24
|Börse New York: So steht der Dow Jones am Donnerstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
22.08.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones liegt am Mittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
21.08.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones klettert letztendlich (finanzen.at)
|
21.08.24
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones liegt am Mittwochnachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
21.08.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: So performt der Dow Jones am Mittwochmittag (finanzen.at)
|
21.08.24
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones zum Start in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
20.08.24
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones sackt schlussendlich ab (finanzen.at)
|
20.08.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Microsoft-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Microsoft von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|12.08.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.08.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.08.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.05.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|203,25
|0,47%
|Microsoft Corp.
|376,45
|0,61%