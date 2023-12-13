|
13.12.2023 13:04:00
Better Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock: Nvidia vs. Alphabet
Interest in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks surged this year as platforms like OpenAI's ChatGPT led many to rethink what is currently possible with the technology. AI has the potential to improve countless industries, including cloud computing, productivity software, e-commerce, autonomous driving, healthcare, and education.So, it's not surprising that the AI market is projected to expand at a compound annual rate of 37% until at least 2030 (per Grand View Research). The sector is developing rapidly, and it could be a smart move to add an AI stock to your portfolio now before it's too late.Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) are two attractive options, with one profiting from an uptick in AI chip demand and the other gearing up to launch a highly anticipated large language model in 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
27.06.17
|UPDATE2/Google muss EU-Buße von 2,42 Milliarden Euro zahlen (Dow Jones)
|
27.06.17
|UPDATE/Google muss EU-Buße von 2,42 Milliarden Euro zahlen (Dow Jones)
|
26.06.17
|KORREKTUR: EU dürfte Milliardenstrafe gegen Google demnächst festsetzen - Kreise (Dow Jones)
|
30.03.17
|Youtube-Chefin entschuldigt sich für Anzeigen rund um Hassvideos (Dow Jones)
|
10.11.16
|Google weist Vorwürfe des Missbrauchs seiner marktbeherrschenden Stellung zurück (Dow Jones)
|
10.11.16
|Google verteidigt sich gegen Kartellvorwürfe der EU (Dow Jones)
|
07.09.16
|Neuer Startup-Verband will EU-Leistungsschutzrecht verhindern (Dow Jones)
|
14.07.16
|EU eröffnet weiteres Verfahren gegen Google (Dow Jones)