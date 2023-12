Better Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock: Nvidia vs. Alphabet

Interest in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks surged this year as platforms like OpenAI's ChatGPT led many to rethink what is currently possible with the technology. AI has the potential to improve countless industries, including cloud computing, productivity software, e-commerce, autonomous driving, healthcare, and education.So, it's not surprising that the AI market is projected to expand at a compound annual rate of 37% until at least 2030 (per Grand View Research). The sector is developing rapidly, and it could be a smart move to add an AI stock to your portfolio now before it's too late.Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) are two attractive options, with one profiting from an uptick in AI chip demand and the other gearing up to launch a highly anticipated large language model in 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel