Better Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock: Nvidia vs. AMD

The artificial intelligence (AI) market exploded last year and has shown no signs of slowing. The launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT reinvigorated interest in the technology and led countless tech companies to restructure their business with an emphasis on AI.Investors have grown particularly bullish about chipmakers, the companies developing the hardware necessary to train and run AI models. As a result, Nvidia 's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is up over 200% year over year, while Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has climbed 100% These companies are some of the best options to back the $197 billion market and could offer significant gains in the coming years as the sector expands.