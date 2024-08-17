17.08.2024 09:33:00

Better Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock: Nvidia vs. IBM

The generative artificial intelligence (AI) boom has launched a golden age for chip designer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and its investors. Software and services veteran IBM (NYSE: IBM) also benefits from the same trend, but in a very different way.Which one of these tech titans is the better AI stock in the summer of 2024? Let's take a look.Nvidia wasn't a very exciting story before the generative AI surge. Two years ago, the company tried its best to distance itself from cryptocurrency mining and the lockdown-boosted consumer interest in video gaming gear was fading out. Nvidia was already shipping tons of AI accelerator chips behind the scenes, but to limited fanfare because nobody had seen ChatGPT yet. If anything, Nvidia's involvement in self-driving vehicle systems looked like a promising growth catalyst back then.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

