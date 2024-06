Better Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock: Nvidia vs. Palantir Technologies

The stocks for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) have delivered impressive gains over the past year as investors buy these stocks to take advantage of growing spending on artificial intelligence (AI) hardware and software.While Nvidia stock has gained 193% in the past year, Palantir 's gains stand at 72%. Both stocks have far outperformed the Nasdaq -100 Technology Sector index's gains of 37% during this period.If you only have the funds available to buy one of these two AI stocks right now, which one would be a better bet?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel