|
10.05.2024 10:45:00
Better Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock: Nvidia vs. Super Micro Computer
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) have been big winners on the stock market in the past year, delivering stunning gains as their revenue and earnings growth soared thanks to growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.While Nvidia stock has more than tripled in the past year, Super Micro's gains have been even more phenomenal at 474%. It wouldn't be surprising to see them sustain their red-hot momentum in the future as well. But if you have to choose one of these two AI stocks right now for your portfolio, which one should you be buying? Let's find out.Nvidia is playing a crucial role in boosting the adoption of AI through its graphics cards. The massive parallel computing power of the company's graphics processing units (GPUs) allows customers to train AI models, formally known as large language models (LLMs), and also deploy those models to solve problems in the real world.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
