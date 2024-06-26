26.06.2024 10:40:00

Better Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock: Oracle vs. Dell Technologies

The proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) turned out to also be a boon for some legacy tech companies looking for their next big growth driver. Stalwarts like Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) and Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) have gained impressive momentum on the stock market of late.Share prices of Oracle, which made its name selling database software, are up 34% so far in 2024. Dell Technologies, which is in the unfashionable business of selling computers and servers, has delivered stunning stock price gains of nearly 90% so far this year.How did AI help reignite investor interest in these stocks? More importantly, which one of these tech giants should you consider buying right now to capitalize on the AI boom? Let's try and find some answers.

