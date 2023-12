Better Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock: Palantir vs. C3.ai

Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) soared to their all-time highs during the buying frenzy in meme stocks in 2020 and 2021. But as of this writing, Palantir and C3.ai trade 56% and 85% below those record levels, respectively.Both stocks crumbled for similar reasons: Their revenue growth cooled off and rising interest rates popped their bubbly valuations. But over the past 12 months, Palantir 's stock rallied more than 140% as C3's stock surged nearly 120%.The bulls rushed back toward both stocks as the growth of generative artificial intelligence (AI) platforms highlighted the growth potential of their AI-oriented platforms. Should investors hop aboard the bullish bandwagon and buy either of these volatile stocks today?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel