19.10.2023 13:38:00
Better Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock: SentinelOne vs. Palo Alto Networks
The cybersecurity industry is growing at a nice clip, with Fortune Business Insights estimating that this market could clock annual growth of almost 14% through the end of the decade, generating an estimated $425 billion in annual revenue by 2030. Artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to be one of the key growth drivers of the cybersecurity market. It's increasingly deployed in the industry because of its many advantages. According to a third-party estimate, the adoption of AI in cybersecurity could grow at an annual pace of 24% through 2030, generating annual revenue of $94 billion by then.Given all this projected growth, now would be a good time to take a closer look at companies like SentinelOne (NYSE: S) and Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), two cybersecurity specialists that are on track to make the most of the growing adoption of AI in this industry, to find out which one of them is the better AI play right now.SentinelOne's solutions enable customers to deploy AI-powered threat detection, prevention, and response across their endpoints and cloud workloads. This explains why the demand for the company's offerings is increasing, leading to impressive growth in its top line.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Palo Alto Networks Inc
|228,50
|-4,97%
|SentinelOne Inc Registered Shs -A-
|15,98
|-4,02%
