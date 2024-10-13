+++ Investieren leicht gemacht ? mit Kapitalschutz oder Teilschutz ? raiffeisenzertifikate.at ? Top Picks mit interessantem Chance-Risiko-Profil +++ -w-
14.10.2024 00:00:00

Better Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock: SoundHound AI vs. Twilio

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) have enjoyed contrasting fortunes on the stock market in 2024, and that's not surprising considering the financial performance of both companies, which can be attributed to the state of the end markets that they are serving.While SoundHound AI stock has delivered impressive gains of 120% so far this year, despite bouts of significant volatility, Twilio is down 11%. Known for providing voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to customers in multiple industries, SoundHound stock popped significantly earlier this year after it emerged that Nvidia has a small investment in it.Twilio, on the other hand, has struggled to gain traction because of its slow growth. However, it is increasingly focused on providing more AI solutions to customers in the cloud-communications space and recently made a move thanks to which it is set to become a competitor of SoundHound AI.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ai Holdings Corp 2 326,00 -0,47% Ai Holdings Corp
SoundHound AI 4,91 1,45% SoundHound AI

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Kein Handel in Japan: ATX tiefer -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen uneinig
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Montag etwas tiefer, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt höher notiert. In Asien finden die Börsen zum Wochenbeginn keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen