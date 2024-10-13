|
14.10.2024 00:00:00
Better Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock: SoundHound AI vs. Twilio
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) have enjoyed contrasting fortunes on the stock market in 2024, and that's not surprising considering the financial performance of both companies, which can be attributed to the state of the end markets that they are serving.While SoundHound AI stock has delivered impressive gains of 120% so far this year, despite bouts of significant volatility, Twilio is down 11%. Known for providing voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to customers in multiple industries, SoundHound stock popped significantly earlier this year after it emerged that Nvidia has a small investment in it.Twilio, on the other hand, has struggled to gain traction because of its slow growth. However, it is increasingly focused on providing more AI solutions to customers in the cloud-communications space and recently made a move thanks to which it is set to become a competitor of SoundHound AI.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 326,00
|-0,47%
|SoundHound AI
|4,91
|1,45%