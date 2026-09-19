KLA Corporation Aktie

KLA Corporation für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A429HF / ISIN: CA48257V1004

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19.09.2026 18:03:16

Better Artificial Intelligence Stock: Aehr Test Systems vs. KLA Corporation

Choosing between a niche equipment provider and a diversified industry titan requires balancing high growth potential against established stability. Here is how Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) and KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) compare for investors.

Aehr Test Systems focuses on specific stress-testing solutions for power semiconductors and memory, while KLA provides broad process control tools used across the entire chip-making industry. While they both operate in the same sector, their scale and risk profiles differ significantly, making them attractive to different types of portfolios.

Aehr Test Systems designs and sells specialized equipment for the testing and stabilization of semiconductor products in various forms, including wafers and singulated dies. The company focuses on the high-growth silicon carbide market for electric vehicles and high-bandwidth memory for artificial intelligence infrastructure. In its 2026 fiscal year (FY), which ended May 29, its five largest customers accounted for nearly 70% of net sales, and customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

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KLA Corporation Sponsored Canadian Depository Receipt Hedged Reg S 23,87 4,56% KLA Corporation Sponsored Canadian Depository Receipt Hedged Reg S

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