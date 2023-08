Better Artificial Intelligence Stock: Amazon vs. Microsoft

The debut of OpenAI's ChatGPT last November captivated tech enthusiasts and forced the public to rethink what was possible with artificial intelligence (AI). Since then, countless businesses have added AI tools to their workflows in an effort to boost productivity.Increasing demand for AI services has led companies such as Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) to pivot their businesses toward developing the industry, adding several new AI features to their cloud platforms. As the world's first- and second-largest cloud companies, Amazon and Microsoft are in steep competition to snap up market share as the industry expands.Consequently, Amazon and Microsoft make attractive investments for anyone looking to invest in AI. So, let's assess whether Amazon or Microsoft is the better buy. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel