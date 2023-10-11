|
11.10.2023 12:15:00
Better Artificial Intelligence Stock: Amazon vs. Symbotic
Artificial intelligence (AI) burst into the mainstream in 2023 thanks to innovations such as ChatGPT's ability to mimic human responses. But so much hype surrounds AI right now, it's a challenge distinguishing companies where the tech delivers substantial business benefits from those with limited AI upside. In some ways, the AI hype is reminiscent of the metaverse fad that has largely fizzled out.That's why Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and upstart tech provider Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM) are worth looking at as potential AI investments, since the technology is already a key component of their operations. Each uses AI in warehouses to efficiently process packages for delivery -- in Amazon's case, they are being sent to consumers; and in Symbotic's case, to businesses.This utilitarian application of AI might not be the stuff of exciting sci-fi stories, but the technology brings tangible value to both businesses. Consequently, it can translate into value for shareholders of each company as well.
