Better Artificial Intelligence Stock: AMD vs. Microsoft

Tech stocks have been on fire over the last year thanks to a rally in the artificial intelligence (AI) market. The Nasdaq Composite index, which includes many of the world's leading tech companies, has popped 21% year to date (outperforming the S&P 500's 16% rise). The launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT toward the end of 2022 brought renewed interest in AI and illustrated its potential to boost countless industries.As a result, the companies behind the hardware and software that makes AI possible have enjoyed significant stock gains. Two companies on Wall Street's radar are Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), with one a leader in chip design and the other delivering innovative ways to get AI into the hands of millions of consumers.These companies could have bright futures in AI, a market projected to hit close to $2 trillion in spending by 2030. So, let's take a closer look at these tech giants and determine whether AMD or Microsoft is the better stock to invest in AI.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool