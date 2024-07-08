|
08.07.2024 15:15:00
Better Artificial Intelligence Stock: AMD vs. Microsoft
Tech stocks have been on fire over the last year thanks to a rally in the artificial intelligence (AI) market. The Nasdaq Composite index, which includes many of the world's leading tech companies, has popped 21% year to date (outperforming the S&P 500's 16% rise). The launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT toward the end of 2022 brought renewed interest in AI and illustrated its potential to boost countless industries.As a result, the companies behind the hardware and software that makes AI possible have enjoyed significant stock gains. Two companies on Wall Street's radar are Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), with one a leader in chip design and the other delivering innovative ways to get AI into the hands of millions of consumers.These companies could have bright futures in AI, a market projected to hit close to $2 trillion in spending by 2030. So, let's take a closer look at these tech giants and determine whether AMD or Microsoft is the better stock to invest in AI.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|25.06.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.05.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.05.24
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.05.24
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.05.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.
|161,16
|1,37%
|Microsoft Corp.
|429,60
|-0,34%
