08.07.2024 15:15:00

Better Artificial Intelligence Stock: AMD vs. Microsoft

Tech stocks have been on fire over the last year thanks to a rally in the artificial intelligence (AI) market. The Nasdaq Composite index, which includes many of the world's leading tech companies, has popped 21% year to date (outperforming the S&P 500's 16% rise). The launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT toward the end of 2022 brought renewed interest in AI and illustrated its potential to boost countless industries.As a result, the companies behind the hardware and software that makes AI possible have enjoyed significant stock gains. Two companies on Wall Street's radar are Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), with one a leader in chip design and the other delivering innovative ways to get AI into the hands of millions of consumers.These companies could have bright futures in AI, a market projected to hit close to $2 trillion in spending by 2030. So, let's take a closer look at these tech giants and determine whether AMD or Microsoft is the better stock to invest in AI.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

25.06.24 Microsoft Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
23.05.24 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets
23.05.24 Microsoft Kaufen DZ BANK
21.05.24 Microsoft Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.05.24 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel

AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc. 161,16 1,37% AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.
Microsoft Corp. 429,60 -0,34% Microsoft Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Frankreich-Wahl: Dow freundlich -- ATX höher -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Die Wall Street zeigt sich zum Wochenauftakt mit grünen Vorzeichen. Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich am Montag in der Gewinnzone. Die asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich zu Wochenbeginn auf rotem Terrain.

