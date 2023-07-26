|
26.07.2023 15:45:00
Better Artificial Intelligence Stock: Apple vs. Amazon
If you're interested in the stock market, chances are you've heard about the current boom in artificial intelligence (AI). Many companies active in the high-growth sector have enjoyed monster rallies this year as the AI market is projected to expand at a compound annual rate of 37% through 2030. As a result, it's not a bad idea to add an AI stock to your list of holdings. And with so many companies entering the market, there are plenty to choose from. As two of the biggest names in tech, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are two attractive options with increasing potential in AI. These companies are gradually expanding their positions in the industry and could profit significantly from its development. So let's assess whether Apple or Amazon is the better AI stock.Apple has largely avoided the AI buzz this year. However, a recent Bloomberg report revealed the company has been quietly developing a rival to OpenAI's ChatGPT using a homegrown framework for building language models. Engineers have reportedly nicknamed it Apple GPT, with the company working on various AI tools to eventually release to consumers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Amazonmehr Analysen
|19.07.23
|Amazon Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|18.07.23
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.07.23
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.06.23
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.06.23
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.07.23
|Amazon Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|18.07.23
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.07.23
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.06.23
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.06.23
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.07.23
|Amazon Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|18.07.23
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.07.23
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.06.23
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.06.23
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|118,12
|0,89%
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|10 555,00
|0,45%
|Apple Inc.
|177,14
|0,53%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB- und Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX im Minus -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich kaum bewegt. An den asiatischen Börsen ließ sich zum Wochenende keine klare Tendenz ausmachen.