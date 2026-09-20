Better Artificial Intelligence Stock: Arm Holdings vs. SK Hynix

The race to power artificial intelligence has created two distinct champions in Arm (NASDAQ:ARM) and SK Hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY). Both companies serve the high-demand chip market, but they play very different roles.

Arm designs the energy-efficient architectures used by almost every smartphone maker, while SK Hynix produces the massive amounts of memory required for high-performance computing. Comparing these two businesses reveals a choice between a high-margin licensing model and a capital-intensive manufacturing powerhouse.

Arm licenses its intellectual property to chip designers, although now, it's manufacturing hardware as well. This allows the company to collect royalties on hundreds of billions of chips in the semiconductor stocks space while keeping overhead relatively low. Its architecture is becoming increasingly vital in data centers where power efficiency is a top priority for cloud providers.

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