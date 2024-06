Better Artificial Intelligence Stock: Nvidia vs. Amazon

Whether you're a casual investor or trade professionally, you're likely aware of the boom in the artificial intelligence (AI) market that has captivated Wall Street over the last year. The launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT toward the end of 2022 reinvigorated the industry and led countless companies to pivot their businesses toward AI.Excitement over the generative technology has led to companies across tech enjoying significant stock growth. Notable are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), which have seen their share prices soar 222% and 45%, respectively, since last June. These companies have achieved powerful positions in AI, with one leading the chip market and the other excelling in software.Despite recent growth, these companies likely still have much more to offer new investors, with the AI market projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 37% until at least 2030. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel