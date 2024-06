Better Artificial Intelligence Stock: Nvidia vs. Arm Holdings

Building wealth can take decades, or if you own Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), it can take about a year. Over the past year, the stock has risen a remarkable 165% due to accelerated growth related to heavy investing in artificial intelligence (AI) across the technology space.But it's not alone in creating massive investment returns. Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM) is no slouch, either; its shares are up more than 120%. That leaves investors with an excellent dilemma: Which is the better AI stock to own?It turns out that one is far more likely to continue its run than the other. Which one? Here is what you need to know.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel