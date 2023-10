Better Artificial Intelligence Stock: Nvidia vs. Super Micro Computer

The current market is torn between the believers in artificial intelligence and the skeptics. For the believers, this year's outsize move in AI stocks is just a taste of things to come, given that we are still in the early innings of this technological sea change. For skeptics, today's huge growth in AI-related names amounts to a pull-forward of demand and a near-term bubble.But if you're in the former camp, which I lean toward, then the August-to-September pullback presents an opportunity to get in on long-term AI winners after short-term traders have taken profits. Meanwhile, two of the biggest winners year to date are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI). Having roughly tripled this year, both stocks have also pulled back 15.5% and 27.9%, respectively, from their recent all-time highs.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel