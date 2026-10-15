Broadcom Aktie

Broadcom für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073

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15.10.2026 17:06:16

Better Artificial Intelligence Stock for 2026: Broadcom vs. NVIDIA

Choosing between Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) involves weighing two different approaches to the ongoing artificial intelligence boom. Both companies sit at the center of the modern technology infrastructure.

While NVIDIA is the clear leader in the processors that train advanced models, Broadcom focuses on the networking and software that connect these systems. This comparison looks at their business models and financial health to help you decide which stock fits your investment goals.

Among semiconductor stocks, Broadcom is a giant, designing an array of custom semiconductor solutions combined with infrastructure software used in wired and wireless communications. Its business is heavily concentrated, with sales to distributors accounting for nearly 48% of its net revenue. The company also relies on key partnerships with Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), where its top five customers represent approximately 40% of total revenue. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

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