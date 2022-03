Better Asian E-Commerce Stock: JD.com vs. Coupang

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) and Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) both serve millions of online shoppers in Asia. JD is China's largest direct retailer and the country's second-largest e-commerce company after Alibaba (NYSE: BABA). Coupang is the e-commerce market leader in South Korea.Neither stock has been a great short-term investment. Over the past 12 months, JD's stock price plunged more than 40% as China's crackdown on its top tech companies, delisting threats in the U.S., and other macroeconomic headwinds spooked the bulls. Coupang, which went public a year ago at $35 per share, has plummeted nearly 50% below that key level as investors fretted over its slowing growth and steep losses.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading