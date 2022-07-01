|
Better Augmented Reality Stock: Apple vs. Nvidia
In the technology sector, there are always new trends and fads, each with the promise of becoming "the next big thing." One of the more prominent emerging technologies over the past several years has been augmented reality (AR). Put simply, AR is the ability to combine the real world with a digital one. Two prominent examples of this technology are the popular mobile game Pokémon Go and the app Snapchat.Because there are already use cases for AR, it's easy to see this as more of an ongoing trend than a passing fad. Therefore, it's natural for future-minded investors to seek ways to invest in the space. There are two companies that I think are particularly well positioned to be at the center of AR for years to come: Apple (NASDAQ: APPL) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Let's see which is the better stock to own.Already one of the largest companies in the world, Apple has made an indelible mark on our society with its line of consumer electronics like phones, tablets, smartwatches, and computers. Part of what has made Apple so successful is its ability to consistently innovate and enter new product lines. At any given time, there are numerous rumors swirling around about what might be Apple's next big product.Continue reading
