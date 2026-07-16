Aviation Holdings Group Aktie
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16.07.2026 22:16:01
Better Aviation ETF: State Street's Aerospace-Focused XAR vs. U.S. Global's JETS Targeting Airlines
The State Street SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEMKT:XAR) provides more affordable access to the defense and aircraft manufacturing industry, whereas the U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEMKT:JETS) focuses specifically on global airline operators.Investors looking to gain exposure to the aviation sector may find these two funds offer very different risk-return profiles. While one fund focuses on the cyclical nature of commercial travel, the other aligns with broader industrial manufacturing and national security spending.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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