|
29.09.2023 11:20:00
Better Bargain Stock: Dollar General vs. Chewy
There's a 50% discount sale happening right now on some formerly high-flying stocks, with Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) and Dollar General (NYSE: DG) being among them. Investors have abandoned both companies for similar reasons. Consumer demand trends are softening, and weaker earnings are likely on the way.Stock slumps of that magnitude usually reflect more than just temporary sales challenges. That's why it pays to be cautious when considering buying a stock when it's at a deep discount. Still, it's worth taking a closer look at these growing businesses to see which might be a good fit for your portfolio.There's a lot more for growth investors to like about Chewy's momentum right now. The pet supply specialist's last earnings report showed solid quarterly sales gains of 14% year over year compared to Dollar General's 3% uptick. Look a bit closer and there are more signs that this business is continuing to connect with its core customers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!