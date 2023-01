Better Bear Market Buy: Airbnb vs. Wayfair Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With inflation running hot, the Federal Reserve hiking interest rate to get the situation under control, and concerns that 2023 will suffer an economic downturn, growth stocks have been under pressure lately.Despite strong business performance, rental specialist Airbnb 's (NASDAQ: ABNB) share price has tumbled about 52% from its high. Meanwhile, e-commerce player Wayfair (NYSE: W) has seen an even bigger valuation pullback. Its stock is down a dizzying 84% from its peak. Which of these stocks is better positioned to bounce back and post big gains for long-term shareholders? Read on to see why two Motley Fool contributors have differing takes on which stock is more likely to deliver great returns for investors. Continue reading