20.08.2022 13:30:00
Better Bear Market Buy: Apple vs. Microsoft
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) are two titans of the technology industry -- and two of the largest companies in the world. While Microsoft generates most of its revenue from its software businesses, Apple's bread and butter has historically been its mobile hardware products. Which of these big tech leaders is the better buy right now?Read on to see why two Motley Fool contributors come down on different sides of the issue.Parkev Tatevosian: Apple is one of the most iconic businesses in the world. It has achieved that status by repeatedly creating innovative products, including the iPhone, iPod, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods. This history of innovation is one of the primary reasons to invest in Apple. It would be a less lucrative stock if its only claim to fame were the iPhone. Multiple products with billions in sales show evidence of a capability to repeatedly deliver products consumers love. Continue reading
