|
20.04.2023 13:45:00
Better Bear Market Buy: C3.ai vs. DigitalOcean Stock
C3.ai (NYSE: AI) and DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) are two companies that could benefit from massively influential, far-reaching technology trends. While C3.ai is seeing positive catalysts tied to surging interest in artificial intelligence (AI) software and services, DigitalOcean is poised to enjoy continued tailwinds from growing demand for cloud infrastructure services.Which of these tech companies will ultimately go on to deliver better returns for shareholders? Read on to see why two Motley Fool contributors disagree on which stock is the better buy at today's prices.Parkev Tatevosian: C3.ai is one of the most explosive growth stocks in the market today. The company increased its revenue from $157 million to $253 million between 2020 and 2022. C3.ai offers enterprises artificial-intelligence software and is in the process of rolling out new AI-powered features and capabilities this spring. Given AI's popularity in the markets today, launching that service might be a catalyst that lifts the stock higher.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!