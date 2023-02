Better Bear Market Buy: Costco vs. Williams-Sonoma Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Though the stock market has shown signs of coming to life this year, seven weeks into 2023 we're still in a bear market. Recent economic data showed inflation was stronger than expected in January and the labor market continues to be red-hot, a sign that the Federal Reserve will have to continue raising interest rates to bring inflation down to its goal of 2%. If you're looking for safe retail stocks to buy in the current market environment, two that come to mind are Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) and Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM). Both have a strong brand name and a long history have steady growth and profits. Which one is the better buy today? Let's hear from both sides of the argument and you can decide. Parkev Tatevosian: Costco has been one of the better-performing businesses of the last decade. Even before the pandemic, the company was growing revenue and operating income at a healthy rate. Of course, Costco thrived during the earlier stages of the outbreak as consumers had fewer places where they could spend their time and money.Continue reading