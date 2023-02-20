|
20.02.2023 14:23:00
Better Bear Market Buy: Costco vs. Williams-Sonoma Stock
Though the stock market has shown signs of coming to life this year, seven weeks into 2023 we're still in a bear market. Recent economic data showed inflation was stronger than expected in January and the labor market continues to be red-hot, a sign that the Federal Reserve will have to continue raising interest rates to bring inflation down to its goal of 2%. If you're looking for safe retail stocks to buy in the current market environment, two that come to mind are Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) and Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM). Both have a strong brand name and a long history have steady growth and profits. Which one is the better buy today? Let's hear from both sides of the argument and you can decide. Parkev Tatevosian: Costco has been one of the better-performing businesses of the last decade. Even before the pandemic, the company was growing revenue and operating income at a healthy rate. Of course, Costco thrived during the earlier stages of the outbreak as consumers had fewer places where they could spend their time and money.Continue reading
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Costco Wholesale Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.25 Shs
|3 866,50
|-1,94%
|Costco Wholesale Corp.
|474,25
|0,00%
|Williams-Sonoma Inc.
|120,92
|0,00%
