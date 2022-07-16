|
16.07.2022 12:04:00
Better Bear Market Buy: DexCom vs. Intuitive Surgical
DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) without question rank as two of the most disruptive companies in healthcare. Both stocks have been big winners, with DexCom delivering the greatest gains in recent years. But which stock is the better pick for the current bear market? Adria Cimino (DexCom): DexCom is a leader in the continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) space. It makes devices that allow people with diabetes to steadily track their blood sugar levels. The company hasn't had much luck when it comes to share performance this year. The stock has lost 40%. But the silver lining in this dark cloud is that the stock looks like a bargain considering today's growth -- and what's ahead.DexCom today is trading at 98 times forward earnings estimates. That's down from more than 150 just a few months ago.Continue reading
