Better Bear Market Buy: Ford vs. Lucid Stock

The past year has generally been challenging for automotive stocks. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) stand out among the industry's notable losers across the stretch, with their share prices down by roughly 50% and 81%, respectively. While the specter of continued or intensifying economic pressures in 2023 could mean that the auto industry is in for another challenging year, big sell-offs also open the door for long-term investors to achieve strong returns -- if they back the right companies. Would you be better off putting your money behind the established automotive giant or the upstart electric vehicle (EV) player? Two Motley Fool contributors have differing takes on whether Ford stock or Lucid stock will deliver superior returns for investors.