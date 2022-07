Better Bear Market Buy: Netflix vs. Amazon

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In today's volatile market, it's not hard to find growth stocks that trade at huge discounts compared to their highs. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) are two FAANG stocks trading far below peak levels, and investors might be wondering which former highflier is the better buy. Read on to see where two Motley Fool contributors come down on this tech stock valuation debate. Parkev Tatevosian: Netflix has pioneered a new form of content consumption through streaming. The company boasted 222 million subscribers as of March 31. Much has been made about its slowdown in subscriber growth. Netflix shed 200,000 subs in its most recently completed quarter and is forecasting a loss of 2 million more in the current quarter. The market didn't respond well to these latest numbers and accelerated the stock sell-off. However, investors have arguably overreacted to the bad news.