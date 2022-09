Better Bear Market Buy: Nvidia vs. Intel

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Nasdaq Composite index's level is down roughly 25% year to date, and many semiconductor stocks have seen huge sell-offs across 2022's trading. In addition to concerns about the possibility of a prolonged recession and other macroeconomic pressure affecting the broader market, manufacturing issues and geopolitical risk factors have also caused investors to move out of semiconductor stocks. Nvidia (NASDAQ: INTC) and Intel (NASDAQ: NVDA) are leading chip companies that have seen big sell-offs, and their stocks now trade down roughly 40% and 53% this year, respectively. Which of these semiconductor players is the better buy amid today's bear market conditions? Read on for differing takes from two Motley Fool contributors. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading