Better Bear Market Buy: Tesla vs. Ford Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The bear market of 2022 has knocked down stocks in many sectors. Even after the strong October returns, the S&P 500 index is still down nearly 19% year to date. The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite has fared even worse, with a 2022 loss of almost 30% through October. That makes it a great time for investors to decide if bargains can be had, and the growing electric vehicle (EV) sector is one place to consider. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Ford (NYSE: F) are at different stages in supplying that nascent market, but both stocks are down about 35% this year. Investments in these names carry different risks, but the stocks' declines make now a good time to consider which looks like the better buy. Image source: Tesla.Continue reading