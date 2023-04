Better Bear-Market Buy: Unity Technologies Stock or Digital Turbine Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While the stock market has been in something of a recovery mode so far this year, the S&P 500 is still off 13% from its all-time high -- and for stocks in the tech sector, it's been even more painful.Consider two relatively smaller players like 3D software company Unity Technologies (NYSE: U) and mobile-app business Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS). Both are down more than 80% from their respective highs. But these companies aren't standing still. In November, Unity completed a $4.4 billion merger with ironSource, an Israel-based company with business segments that are completely new to Unity, including its mobile-app discovery business Aura. This now puts Unity in direct competition with Digital Turbine, which claims to have a "moat" -- a defensible, competitive advantage. Considering these two are now in direct competition, which is the better bear-market buy? Let's find out.Continue reading