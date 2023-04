Better Big Biotech Buy: Biogen vs. Vertex

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When you think of biotech investing, you might focus on small companies that are years away from product revenue. They may eventually offer great rewards -- but at the moment, risk is high. If you're more of a cautious investor, that may not be your thing. That doesn't mean you have to avoid biotech, though. Some biotechs are actually quite advanced -- and bringing in billions of dollars in revenue.Two great examples are Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). They have several products on the market, are profitable, and have full pipelines to potentially deliver growth down the road. Which of the two is a better big biotech buy right now? Let's find out.Biogen is known for its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drugs, including top seller Tecfidera. The problem is that this portfolio is aging, and today even Tecfidera finds itself facing generic competition. Biogen's immunology drug, Rituxan, has also seen sales slip due to biosimilars in the market. As a result, Biogen's annual revenue has been on the decline.