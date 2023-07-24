|
Better Big Biotech Buy: Vertex vs. Biogen
When you think of biotech companies, you may think of up-and-coming players with exciting pipelines, but zero marketed products. These could make interesting investment opportunities. But they often hold a decent amount of risk. So, if you're a cautious investor, you may hesitate to dive in.But what if I told you there are biotech companies suitable for cautious and aggressive investors? They're established players bringing in billions of dollars in earnings -- but they still offer the high growth opportunity associated with the word "biotech." It means you're getting the best of both worlds. Two top examples are Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) and Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB). Which is the better buy right now? Let's find out.Vertex brings in billions of dollars in earnings annually thanks to its cystic fibrosis (CF) portfolio. The company makes treatments that correct the faulty functioning of a key protein involved in the disease. Its latest, approved in 2019, is called Trikafta and has the ability to treat 90% of CF patients. As for the remaining 10%, Vertex is working on a potential treatment right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
