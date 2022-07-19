|
19.07.2022 14:32:00
Better Big Data Stock: Palantir vs. Salesforce
The big-data analytics market, which consists of companies that accumulate and analyze large amounts of data, has expanded rapidly in recent years as more organizations leverage those cloud-based tools to make data-driven decisions.Two major players in that booming market are Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM). Palantir, which is named after the all-seeing orbs from The Lord of the Rings, aggregates data from a wide range of disparate sources for government agencies through its Gotham platform, and for large companies through its Foundry platform.Salesforce helps companies track their customers through the world's largest cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform. It also provides additional cloud-based services for marketing, e-commerce, app development, data visualization, and enterprise communications purposes. So which of these stocks is a better all-around play on the growing big data market?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Salesforcemehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Salesforcemehr Analysen
|01.06.22
|Salesforce Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.06.22
|Salesforce Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|01.06.22
|Salesforce Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.06.22
|Salesforce Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.06.22
|Salesforce Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.06.22
|Salesforce Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.06.22
|Salesforce Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|01.06.22
|Salesforce Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.06.22
|Salesforce Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.06.22
|Salesforce Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.06.22
|Salesforce Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.06.22
|Salesforce Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|01.06.22
|Salesforce Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.06.22
|Salesforce Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.06.22
|Salesforce Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|01.06.22
|Salesforce Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.09.21
|Salesforce Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|26.02.21
|Salesforce market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|02.12.20
|Salesforce market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|01.12.20
|Salesforce market-perform
|Bernstein Research
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Palantir
|9,20
|1,49%
|Salesforce
|170,82
|2,25%