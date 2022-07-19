Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
Better Big Data Stock: Palantir vs. Salesforce

The big-data analytics market, which consists of companies that accumulate and analyze large amounts of data, has expanded rapidly in recent years as more organizations leverage those cloud-based tools to make data-driven decisions.Two major players in that booming market are Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM). Palantir, which is named after the all-seeing orbs from The Lord of the Rings, aggregates data from a wide range of disparate sources for government agencies through its Gotham platform, and for large companies through its Foundry platform.Salesforce helps companies track their customers through the world's largest cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform. It also provides additional cloud-based services for marketing, e-commerce, app development, data visualization, and enterprise communications purposes. So which of these stocks is a better all-around play on the growing big data market?Continue reading
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Palantir 9,20 1,49% Palantir
Salesforce 170,82 2,25% Salesforce

