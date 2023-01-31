|
Better Big Tech Stock: Alphabet vs. Microsoft
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) are on a collision course.The release of OpenAI's ChatGPT prompted a "code red" at Google headquarters, and Microsoft, which is an investor and partner of OpenAI, is moving quickly to integrate OpenAI's technology across its products, including Azure, GitHub, and even Bing, according to reports. The threat of a ChatGPT-powered Bing could upend Alphabet's search monopoly, and it's not surprising that the search giant is scrambling to come up with a strategy. Continue reading
