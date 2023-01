Better Big Tech Stock: Alphabet vs. Microsoft

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) are on a collision course.The release of OpenAI's ChatGPT prompted a "code red" at Google headquarters, and Microsoft , which is an investor and partner of OpenAI, is moving quickly to integrate OpenAI's technology across its products, including Azure, GitHub, and even Bing, according to reports. The threat of a ChatGPT-powered Bing could upend Alphabet's search monopoly, and it's not surprising that the search giant is scrambling to come up with a strategy. Continue reading